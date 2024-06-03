Multiple people shot in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Detectives are investigating after multiple people were shot in Paterson, New Jersey.

Gunfire rang out Sunday afternoon on Main Street near Market Street.

Police say at least two people were shot, possibly a third.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is working to sort out the details.

