Multiple people shot in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Detectives are investigating after multiple people were shot in Paterson, New Jersey.
Gunfire rang out Sunday afternoon on Main Street near Market Street.
Police say at least two people were shot, possibly a third.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is working to sort out the details.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.