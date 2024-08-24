Father speaks out after 4-year-old stabbed allegedly by child's aunt who remains on the loose

A 4-year-old girl's father spoke out after his daughter was allegedly stabbed by the girl's aunt.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The father of a 4-year-old girl who was stabbed, allegedly by her aunt, inside a home in Paterson on Friday spoke out Saturday.

Speaking from outside St. Joseph's Hospital where his daughter, Amber, was being treated, Faherem LaSane said she was recovering.

"She couldn't respond because she had tubes and everything down her, but she opened her eyes and when she heard my voice she started making eye contact trying to see me. That brung joy to me that she was responsive," LaSane said.

The child underwent surgery after she suffered a punctured lung, punctured liver and her diaphragm was also affected in the stabbing.

Local leaders say the girl was stabbed multiple times around 4 p.m. Friday inside a home near East 24th Street and 10th Avenue and was the result of a family dispute inside the home.

"It was the aunt that committed this crime, and she's on the loose. They're trying to locate her at this time. At this time, she was not there in the moment officers were dispatched," said Councilmember Luis Velez.

The woman is still being sought by police.

Neighbors who witnessed the horror say the young child's mother frantically carried her out in her arms, covered in blood.

"She had a big gash on her forehead and she had her wrapped up," eyewitness Keema James said.

LaSane said when he heard what happened, he rushed to the hospital.

"I was totally dumbfounded and I was shocked because I didn't want to believe it. I didn't want to believe it at all. However, I rushed to the hospital as fast as I could and I got here and I've been here ever since," LaSane said.

Neighbors say the aunt would often be seen walking up and down the block, pacing back and forth, talking to herself.

Others say just by the way she dressed they could tell, she was not well.

