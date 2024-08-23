Young girl stabbed multiple times in Paterson; police searching for her aunt

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are actively investigating a stabbing involving a young girl in Paterson, New Jersey on Friday.

NewsCopter 7 was over a house on 10th Avenue.

Paterson Councilman Luis Velez told Eyewitness News that police are looking for the aunt of the young girl, who was stabbed multiple times.

Residents say they witnessed the child being taken out of a house on 10th Avenue and onto an ambulance. They say the child was bleeding profusely.

Councilman Velez said this was a family dispute behind closed doors, and that the person responsible for stabbing the child has emotional issues, and is related to the victim.

There's no word yet on the condition of the child, or what led up to the stabbing.

Councilman Velez asked for prayers for the child who was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

