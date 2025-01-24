PATH trains suspended between Hoboken and World Trade Center due to broken rail

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- PATH trains have been suspended between Hoboken and the World Trade Center due to a broken rail on Thursday.

PATH said service between Hoboken and the World Trade Center will be suspended until late Thursday evening.

They say the broken rail is between Exchange Place and the World Trade.

New Jersey Transit is cross honoring PATH at HOB, NWK, NYPS. Hudson Bergen Light Rail will cross honor at EXCH, HOB, NWPT.

New York Waterway is also currently cross honoring between Hoboken NJT and Brookfield Place until further notice.

Riders can find the latest updates online.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.