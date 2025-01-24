24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

PATH trains suspended between Hoboken and World Trade Center due to broken rail

WABC logo
Friday, January 24, 2025 1:53AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- PATH trains have been suspended between Hoboken and the World Trade Center due to a broken rail on Thursday.

PATH said service between Hoboken and the World Trade Center will be suspended until late Thursday evening.

They say the broken rail is between Exchange Place and the World Trade.

New Jersey Transit is cross honoring PATH at HOB, NWK, NYPS. Hudson Bergen Light Rail will cross honor at EXCH, HOB, NWPT.

New York Waterway is also currently cross honoring between Hoboken NJT and Brookfield Place until further notice.

Riders can find the latest updates online.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More New Jersey news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW