Two people injured in double shooting in the Bronx, police say

BRONX -- Police are investigating what led up to a double shooting Friday night in the Bronx.
Two men were shot by the corner of East 152nd Street and Courtland Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx shortly before 9 p.m.
Police said a 30-year-old was shot in the leg and was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to survive.
A 31-year-old received a graze wound to the thigh and refused medical attention, police said.
Police have no released a description of the suspect.
