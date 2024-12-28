24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Two people injured in double shooting in the Bronx, police say

Saturday, December 28, 2024 4:14AM
Two people injured in double shooting in the Bronx, police say
Police are investigating what led up to a double shooting Friday night in the Bronx.

BRONX -- Police are investigating what led up to a double shooting Friday night in the Bronx.

Two men were shot by the corner of East 152nd Street and Courtland Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said a 30-year-old was shot in the leg and was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to survive.

A 31-year-old received a graze wound to the thigh and refused medical attention, police said.

Police have no released a description of the suspect.


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* Follow us on YouTube


* More local news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW