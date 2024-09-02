People across Tri-State area head to the beach for Labor Day fun in the sun

Toni Yates has details live from the Jersey Shore as vacationers flock to nerby beaches for Labor Day.

Toni Yates has details live from the Jersey Shore as vacationers flock to nerby beaches for Labor Day.

Toni Yates has details live from the Jersey Shore as vacationers flock to nerby beaches for Labor Day.

Toni Yates has details live from the Jersey Shore as vacationers flock to nerby beaches for Labor Day.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- People across the Tri-State area headed to the beach this Labor Day.

The ocean breeze on the Jersey Shore provided perfect relief from the sun as people enjoyed the warm sand.

Those on the boardwalk enjoyed jogging, walking, shopping, and of course, eating.

Kids splashed in the water during their last day or two of freedom before school started back up.

Lifeguards were on duty, keeping a watchful eye at Bradley Beach.

Elsewhere, residents hit the beaches on Long Island and in New York City.

Gas prices were lower than in previous years, which was welcome news to those who arrived at the beaches by car.

Others took advantage of mass transit. Those who headed to New Jersey enjoyed the final day of free fares. Tuesday, it's back to work.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.