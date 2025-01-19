People's March returns to New York City ahead of Trump's inauguration

Janice Yu has more on the People's March returning to NYC ahead of Trump's inauguration.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A sea of people and signs made its way out of Foley Square Saturday morning as the People's March made its way to Washington Square Park.

"I've been going to these rallies since I was 17, ever since Trump was first inaugurated and we saw a spike of hatred in this country," Caroline Barkley said.

The first Women's March was held in 2017 after Donald Trump's first presidential win. It was one of the largest single-day demonstrations in U.S. history.

It has since rebranded as the People's March bringing together a group of people championing a broader range of causes.

Thousands of people from around the United States rallied in the nation's capital Saturday for women's reproductive rights and other causes they believe are under threat from the incoming Trump administration.

The march in New York City was one of many smaller demonstrations around the country.

"I'm here for reproductive rights, personally. I'm also here for all people. Yeah, for trans rights. I'm here for queer rights. I'm here for anti-hate. It's too much division in this country right now, and we're just here to bring everyone together," Barkley said.

Some say today's march feels sadly familiar, as President-elect Trump is set to take office again in just several days.

"I'm out here because I'm sick of all the politics. I'm sick of everything going on. I can't believe we're still out here," Lauren Gould said.

"We have to stand up for what's right, and we're always going to stand up for what's right. So we have to be out here and protest against inequality, and we will continue to do this until he's gone," Lauren Darling said.

Despite the division and stress about what could come, attendees say taking part in a movement and knowing others all across the country are doing the same provides a glimmer of hope.

"It's very joyful to see everyone here. It's actually like dark times. Like this is actually when it seems that there's again, so much Division I, all these people are coming together. We all a similar cause and we all want what's best for this country," Gina Spinosa said.

