One person killed, one teen injured in Bronx shooting; person of interest in custody: police

BRONX (WABC) -- Two young people were shot on Friday night in the Bronx, according to police.

Police responded to a call of assault at 5:48 p.m. on Macombs Road and when officers arrived they found a 17-year-old and another young person who had been shot, police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen and the other person whose age is unknown at this time was shot in the chest, police said.

Both were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital.

The 17-year-old is in stable condition and the other person was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.

