2 pedestrians struck by pickup truck in Hamilton Heights

Lucy Yang has the details on the two pedestrians hit by a truck in Hamilton Heights.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were injured after a pickup truck jumped a curb and plowed into them in Manhattan's Hamilton Heights on Monday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at West 149 Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News appears to show a pickup truck plow into two men walking along St. Nicholas Avenue between 148th and 149th streets before slamming into the back of a UPS truck

One man was able to stand up after the impact of the crash, while the other was taken away in an ambulance.

The condition of both victims is unknown at this time.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

