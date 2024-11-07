Plane skids off NJ runway after landing gear fails; no injuries reported

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A plane in Fairfield, New Jersey skidded off the runway after the landing gear failed, according to Fairfield police.

Officers were dispatched to Essex County Airport on Wednesday at 5:25 p.m.

Officers said a 2011 Baron Beechcraft G58 dual prop plane was on the grass off the runway.

The owner and the pilot of the plane, a 58-year-old male from Weehawken, and his 57-year-old passenger from Bayonne were both uninjured, police said.

The plane reportedly took off from the Essex County Airport and began experiencing electrical issues approximately 6 miles into the flight.

Officials said the pilot immediately turned back toward the airport.

The landing gear reportedly failed due to electrical issues and did not deploy, causing the plane to skid off the runway, officials said.

The airport is closed until the investigation is complete, officials said.

