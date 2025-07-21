Police identify cyclist, pedestrian hit and killed in Chinatown crash

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have identified a cyclist and a pedestrian who were hit and killed in a car crash in Chinatown on Saturday.

Kevin Crukshank, 55, and May Kwok, 63, were killed when a car speeding off the Manhattan bridge lost control.

Surveillance video showed a stolen blue Chevrolet speeding on Canal Street and Bowery around 7:30 a.m.

Police say two women, 22 and 23 years old, were in the car when the 23-year-old driver lost control, jumped the curb, and struck the two victims before slamming into an unoccupied police van.

The Chevrolet was a rental car that was due back In June.

Crukshank, an avid cyclist, was riding when he was hit. Kwok was sitting on a bench nearby.

The 23-year-old driver has not been formally charged, but the passenger has been.

Kennedy Lecraft, 22, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The women tried to leave the scene but were found and arrested, according to officials.

Mayor Eric Adams cited speed as a factor in the fatal crash in a news conference Sunday morning.

"It appears to be excessive speed. Two people are in custody, unfortunate incident--no one should lose their life in that manner."

Crukshank's family was too upset to speak but shared that he was known for his warm, welcoming spirit and love for helping friends and neighbors.