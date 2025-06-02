Police increasing presence at local religious sites following attack in Boulder, Colorado

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD says they are 'closely monitoring' the attack in Colorado targeting an event for Israeli hostages and have already increased their presence at religious sites throughout New York City for Shavuot.

Several people were injured and some may have been set on fire at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, police said. Police said a man was taken into custody in the attack that the FBI immediately described as a "targeted terror attack."

"Another act of horrific, vile antisemitism and terrorism in our country, as an individual violently attacked a peaceful crowd in Boulder, Colorado, gathered to call for the release of the hostages still held in Gaza since Hamas' terror attacks on October 7, 2023," said Mayor Eric Adams on X, "We will not rest until we root out this unacceptable violence and rhetoric from our communities."

"The global rise in antisemitism is a danger to all of us. We will continue to fight it every place it rears its ugly head to keep our Jewish communities safe," said Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey released a statement saying there is no known imminent threat to Jewish community in North Jersey.

The statement said in part,

"At this time, there is no known or imminent threat to our local New Jersey Jewish community. That said, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to encourage increased patrols around Jewish institutions and communal events. We have also been in touch with the Office of the Attorney General. As always, we urge everyone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to law enforcement and community security officials."

