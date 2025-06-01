FBI investigating attack in Boulder, Colorado as 'act of terror'

Police said there were several victims with burn injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.

BOULDER, Co. -- Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding to a "heinous" attack at a pedestrian mall in the city that they say left several victims, including some that appear to be life-threatening. A suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

While many of the details were not immediately clear, FBI Director Kash Patel said officials were investigating the incident as a "targeted terror attack."

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," Patel said. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also called the attack a "heinous act of terror."

"Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation," Polis wrote on X.

Boulder police, while calling the attack a "tragedy" and "unacceptable," were not yet at the point of labeling it terror, Chief Stephen Redfearn said.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street.

There was a group of people participating in a pro-Israel peaceful demonstration when that attack occurred, Redfearn said. But it was not immediately clear what group was targeted in the attack.

Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire.

When they arrived, there were multiple victims at the scene with injuries consistent with burns, police said. Police were still investigating how the injuries occurred, according to Redfearn.

Police said the scene has been contained but have evacuated the area from Broadway to the west, Pine Street to the north and 16th Street to the east and Walnut Street to the south. The scene was not yet safe, Redfearn said.

The Boulder JCC issued the following joint statement from Boulder's Jewish community to ABC News:

"We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza.

"We don't have all the details of what is unfolding, and we promise to keep our community informed.

"Our hearts go out to those who witnessed this horrible attack, and prayers for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

"We are in touch with law enforcement about our Boulder Jewish community, and safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with SCN, Boulder PD, and the FBI. We are grateful for the first responders who are caring for our injured.

"We will continue to work together to share information and provide support for our community. When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another.

"Strength to you all."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.