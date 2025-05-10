24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police arrest man accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, May 10, 2025 4:55PM
23-year-old man arrested ande charged with rape of 14-year-old girl in Queens
The man was apprehenede Friday after being accsued of raping the young girl multiple times.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Queens.

Angel Ramos, 23, was taken into custody Friday and charged with second degree rape, aggravated sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police allege Ramos sexually assaulted the girl multiple times.

Now, investigators are asking for other victims to come forward by calling the department's sex crimes hotline.

----------


* More Queens news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

ALSO READ: Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in Queens

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the suspect involved in the incident in Astoria, Queens.
Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW