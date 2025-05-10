Police arrest man accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Queens

The man was apprehenede Friday after being accsued of raping the young girl multiple times.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Queens.

Angel Ramos, 23, was taken into custody Friday and charged with second degree rape, aggravated sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police allege Ramos sexually assaulted the girl multiple times.

Now, investigators are asking for other victims to come forward by calling the department's sex crimes hotline.

