Police respond to 'active shooter' situation in Toms River, New Jersey neighborhood

Friday, July 5, 2024 11:53PM
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to what police are calling an 'active shooter' situation in Toms River, New Jersey.

The incident is unfolding in the area of Ravenwood Drive, the Toms River Police Department said in a Facebook post.

All residents in the immediate area have been evacuated, and police say the suspect has been "contained."

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

