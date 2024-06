Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island on DWI charges

SAG HARBOR (WABC) -- Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island overnight.

Police charged him with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

