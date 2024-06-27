12-year-old sexually assaulted in Queens; police searching for suspect

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in College Point, Queens on Wednesday.

It happened along 23rd Avenue and 130th Street around 4 p.m.

The victim told police she was walking on the street when an unidentified male approached her.

The suspect approached the girl from behind and touched her private areas over her clothing, police said.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said the man is described as Hispanic, in his 40s last seen wearing a blue shirt, cargo shorts and sandals.

The search for the suspect and the investigation are ongoing.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.