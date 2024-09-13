Police shoot man in Flatbush, Brooklyn who allegedly flashed knife during questioning

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 38-year-old man wanted for questioning was shot multiple times by police after he pulled a knife on the officers in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The man displayed a knife when officers arrived inside the Flatbush apartment building at 485 E. 21st St. just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers deployed a taser without success before shooting the man multiple times.

The man was taken to the Kings County Hospital and is in critical condition.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured but were transported to Maimonides Medical Center.

Police say the man was wanted for questioning in multiple unsolved shootings, believed to include some homicides. One of the prior incidents was an unsolved July 24 shooting in Brooklyn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

