Policies at CUNY must be 'overhauled and updated' to handle rash of antisemitism: report

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Policies at the City University of New York must be "overhauled and updated" to handle the rash of antisemitism that has flourished on campuses since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, according to a new report published Tuesday.

The report, by the state's former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippmann, is the result of a 10-month investigation commissioned by Gov. Kathy Hochul after a surge in campus antisemitism.

There have been dozens of arrests of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on CUNY campuses, most notably last April at an encampment at City College that was shut down by the NYPD.

"(W)e heard from many in the CUNY community that they do not feel safe on campus due to antisemitism and other forms of hate. Some students raised concerns about protests they had to walk through to attend classes or enter campus buildings. Others noted that they fear that they have been targeted and may be subject to doxxing, academic discipline, or repercussions from law enforcement for exercising their First Amendment rights to protest peacefully," the report said.

The investigators faulted the way that some at CUNY handled documented instances of antisemitism, but also determined antisemitism and discrimination are carried out "by a small, vocal minority" of individuals.

"My ultimate conclusion is that CUNY's current policies and procedures for preventing and addressing antisemitism and discrimination need to be significantly overhauled and updated in order to handle the levels of antisemitism and discrimination that exist on CUNY's campuses today," Lippman wrote.

CUNY has already undertaken some change but Hochul said she would direct CUNY to implement all of Lippmann's recommendations.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials held a roundtable discussion with CUNY students who have said they hope the police will do more.

RELATED | Adams holds roundtable with Jewish students to address antisemitism

CeFaan Kim reports on the mayor's roundtable discussion with Jewish CUNY students to address antisemitism on campus.

