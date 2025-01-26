Popular Israeli restaurant Miriam targeted by vandals in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A popular Israeli restaurant that served a Brooklyn neighborhood for decades was targeted by vandals and marked with anti-Israel messaging.

Congressman Richie Torres showed up to Miriam in Park Slope on Sunday to call out the vandals. Mayor Eric Adams and Senator Chuck Schumer spoke out about the vandalism as well.

"We've been here 20 years and we are part of the neighborhood," said Rafael Hasid.

Hasid, who is Israeli, co-owns the restaurant

"25 years I'm in this country, I've been in Brooklyn. I love Brooklyn," Hasid says.

Hasid is disgusted by the fact that someone covered part of the front door with red paint and other parts of his restaurant with messages reading, 'Israel steals culture' and 'Genocide Cuisine.'

"Don't think that everything people say is the truth. I hope they bring all the hostages back and there will be no more war ever again," he added.

Since October 7, 2023, vandals targeted his other location on Manhattan's Upper West Side and painted hate speech on his outdoor dining shed.

In Brooklyn, police are investigating as loyal customers show their support.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think the hatred has to stop," said Greta Gertler Gold.

"This is our community, and my kids are Jewish, it breaks our heart," added Shira Blatt.

Detectives are looking at more security footage. Hasid is just relieved this did not happen during the day - Sunday brunch is always packed.

"I am not afraid of people coming like thieves in the night and doing those things. I'm sure everything will be fine," he says.

