Port Authority planning to rebuild, modernize Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced a major plan to modernize and improve Newark Liberty International Airport.

Officials announced a plan Thursday morning to tear down Terminal B and rebuilt it from the ground up. It is being called the single biggest re-do ever of an airport in New Jersey.

It's all part of a redevelopment blueprint to accommodate passenger growth with more modern terminals on par with the reconstruction of LaGuardia Airport, JFK International Airport and Newark's new Terminal A.

Terminal A got a complete makeover and reopened last year. Authorities want to take what they did there and replicate it with Terminal B, which was built in 1973.

In 2023, more than 49 million passengers traveled through the airport, but it faces many challenges. It is one of the most-delayed airports in the country, the road can be congested and tough to navigate, and moving through the terminals can be unpleasant with a lack of space and low ceilings.

Port Authority officials were asked if there would be similar scenarios that unfolded when LaGuardia was being transformed, where passengers got out of their cars to walk to terminals just so they wouldn't miss their flights.

"We learned a lot of lessons at LaGuardia, I would point out although everyone has that image planted in their mind, it happened at the beginning of the first summer and one thing you learn is you have to plan for the peaks, so I have no doubt that the lessons learned at LaGuardia and JFK will enable us to handle the construction process to manage the traffic and to avoid any passengers having to get out of their cars," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.

Some of the long-term elements of the EWR Vision Plan also include expanding parking, creating a more efficient and resilient taxiway network, simplifying AirTrain access and, down the line, possibly having just one terminal .

"Newark Liberty Airport serves as the gateway for millions of passengers, offering them their first welcome to the great state of New Jersey," said Governor Phil Murphy. "The EWR Vision plan will solidify Newark Liberty's status as a premier regional and international transportation hub. This transformation will not only enhance passenger service but also strengthen the airport's role as a key economic driver for New Jersey and the surrounding region."

Right now there is no timeline or price tag The Port Authority expects to begin a two- to three-year planning process in 2025 for major elements of the redevelopment, including cost projections and project delivery alternatives.

