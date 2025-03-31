Postal worker getting hero's recognition after helping save man from fire in Yorktown Heights

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, New York (WABC) -- Neither snow, nor rain, nor sleet slows our dedicated postal workers, but Yorktown Heights mailman Chris Perez isn't even phased by fire.

Perez, 40, was delivering mail to Jefferson Valley Senior Living last Friday when he suddenly saw smoke.

The quick-thinking four-year postal service veteran sprung into action, despite the flames being so high and hot.

"I saw a gentleman fearing for his life, and I heard my customers around me screaming he needs to get off that balcony," Perez said. "I jumped onto the roof of my mail truck, hopped up to the banister area, and pulled him off. He had to be at least 200-plus pounds, 250. He was light as a feather when you have that much adrenaline running through your blood."

The rescue happened before the Yorktown Heights Fire Department was even on the scene of the two-alarm fire that devastated the multi-family facility.

The rescued man's mother -- Louise Brescia -- says her 58-year-old son, Steven Brescia, is fine but shaken.

"He's very thankful," Brescia said. "He's very thankful, yes. He had a bad knee and ankle, so he couldn't get out."

Perez, a married father of four, is a hometown hero, beloved by those on his route and beyond.

"It doesn't surprise me because I talk to him a lot of times, and I can definitely see someone like him step up and help these people over there," John McDonnell said. "It was pretty incredible, but I'm not surprised."

All the residents of the multi-family senior facility have been relocated. The rescued man is now living with his brother.

As for Perez, he says it is hard for him to wrap his head around how one act of kindness has brought him so much attention.

"I feel like it's something that anyone would do, you know?" he said. "It's one of those things where I know my mom and my dad would have wanted me to do."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

