Pregnant woman punched by man on subway train in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for a man wanted for punching a pregnant woman on a subway train in Queens.

It happened Feb. 25 just before 6 p.m. on a J train at Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, was approached by the suspect and punched in the face, causing cuts, bruises and pain to the right eye. The victim was checked out but was not taken to the hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect, who ran away after the attack.

He is described as having facial hair and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

