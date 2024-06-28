Presidential debate: Trump, Biden address migrant crisis, impact on cities like New York

200,000+ asylum seekers have come through NYC's intake system since spring of 2022

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The topic of immigration and border security was on the hot seat during Thursday night's presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with both candidates addressing a crisis that has overburdened cities like New York City and Chicago.

Trump complained that migrants who arrive in the country illegally are housed in "luxury hotels" while veterans are on the street.

"They are living in luxury hotels in New York City and other places, our veterans are on the street, they're dying because he doesn't care about our veterans," Trump said.

He also leaned heavily on discussing migrant crime. He said migrants are coming into the U.S. illegally from "mental institutions" and "insane asylums." He has not provided evidence for that claim, which he has frequently made at rallies.

President Biden has stuck to his talking points on immigration, highlighting 40% drop in arrests for illegal immigration since issuing an executive order suspending asylum.

He's trying to gain ground on immigration, which has risen as a national priority, not just among Republicans.

In New York City, more than 200,000 asylum seekers have come through the city's intake system since the migrant crisis began in the spring of 2022, according to officials.

At least 201,200 migrants have arrived in the city in the past two years and more than 65,000 are in the city's care.

City officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, say they have continued to call for more help from the federal government because a national crisis requires a national solution.

"We are pleased to hear President Biden will be taking action at the southern border," the spokesperson said in a statement, "but to be clear our city has already spent more than $4.6 billion on this crisis and continues to operate more than 200 emergency shelters.

Just 3 in 10 Americans approve of Biden's handling of immigration, according to an AP-NORC poll from June. About 6 in 10 Democrats approve of Biden's approach to the issue, but only about 2 in 10 Independents and fewer than 1 in 10 Republicans agree.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

