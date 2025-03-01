Board says they negotiated with Bronx school; Preston High School set to close at end of year

Lindsay Tuchman reports from outside Preston High School in the Bronx with more on the rally.

Lindsay Tuchman reports from outside Preston High School in the Bronx with more on the rally.

Lindsay Tuchman reports from outside Preston High School in the Bronx with more on the rally.

Lindsay Tuchman reports from outside Preston High School in the Bronx with more on the rally.

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A Board of Trustees for Preston High School in the Bronx said they negotiated with the school for months, but ultimately it will end up closing.

The high school is set to close at the end of the year.

The Board of Trustees says it needs to sell properties because their members are getting older and need to plan for the future.

The all-girls school has been around for 75 years.

In a letter sent to parents this week, the Board of Trustees cited low enrollment, financial limitations and aging infrastructure for the decision to shutter. The letter also said that closed-door negotiations between the school and Sisters of the Divine Compassion, who own the property, didn't amount to anything.

"It's just greed, and all these developers want to build all kinds of casinos and apartment buildings that we don't need in Throggs Neck," said Christine Monnelly, another alumna.

Preston High School isn't the only private or Catholic school shutting down in the Bronx. Our Lady of Refuge, St. Lucy's School and All Hallows High School will also be closing after the 2025 school year.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda helps one woman unfreeze her bank account after a settlement check from work was flagged as fraud.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.