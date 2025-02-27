Students and parents protest closing of Preston High School in the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Just one day after the stunning announcement of the closing of a longtime all-girls Catholic school in the Bronx, students, parents and teachers gathered in solidarity to protest the decision.

Dozens of young women and their families gathered outside of Preston High School before class on Thursday morning to protest the institution's closure.

"I am very upset about this because Preston is more than just a school to me," said student Jazmine Waller. "I was always scared to come to high school because I felt like I wasn't going to be able to find my home, and I did find my home."

The all-girls Catholic school in Throggs Neck has been serving the community for more than 75 years, and currently has 369 students enrolled. Some are hoping that local officials or even famous alumni, like Jennifer Lopez, will step in and help prevent the school from closing its doors.

Briana Cherubino, a graduate of Preston High School, said she was very emotional as she stood alongside current students and fellow alumni at the protest.

"Hearing it so out of the blue and come out of nowhere was such a shock to all of us. And the way that it happened was so heartbreaking, devastating and not OK," Cherubino said.

In a letter sent to parents this week, the Board of Trustees cited low enrollment, financial limitations and aging infrastructure for the decision to shutter. The letter also said that closed-door negotiations between the school and Sisters of the Divine Compassion, who own the property, didn't amount to anything.

Signs seen at the rally shared words of scripture and condemned greed.

"It's just greed, and all these developers want to build all kinds of casinos and apartment buildings that we don't need in Throggs Neck," said Christine Monnelly, another alumna.

Preston High School isn't the only private or Catholic school shutting down in the Bronx. Our Lady of Refuge, St. Lucy's School and All Hallows High School will also be closing after the 2025 school year.

Another rally in support of keeping Preston High School open will be held on Sunday outside the home to the Sisters of the Divine Compassion.

