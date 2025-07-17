Professional boxer Shadasia Green honored in Paterson after making New Jersey history

PATERESON, New Jersey -- Professional boxer Shadasia Green is the pride of Paterson in the ring and a force to be reckoned with.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh honored the 36-year-old on Thursday as Athlete of the Year.

"You put Paterson on your shoulders, you carried this city of 106,000+in the ring and you represent," Sayegh said.

Green, also known as "The Sweet Terminator," is still basking in the glow following the biggest night of her boxing career after winning by split decision over Savannah Marshall on July 11 at Madison Square Garden.

Now the new Unified Super Middleweight Champion, Green says she was built under pressure heading into the fight against Marshall and was the 6-to-1 underdog.

"I wasn't supposed to beat Savannah Marshall, her accolades succeeded mine, apparently, but I got in there and showed them what Paterson built," Green said.

Before stepping into the ring, Green played basketball at Old Dominion University.

Known for her relentless work ethic, she is the first woman from Paterson and New Jersey to win a world boxing title.

Her record is impressive with 16 wins -- 11 by knockout and only one loss. Still, she says there is work to be done.

"I want to be recognized as one of the best female fighters there is," Green said.

To get to this point, Green credits her innermost circle, support from her coach and team, wife and family.

She called her mom a constant source.

"We had a serious conversation at the time, financially, I couldn't afford to do what I wanted to do but she stood up, my mother, and said, listen you're going to do this, you have to do this 100%t and she moved me and now look," Green said.

