Protest held against reopening ICE immigration detention center in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A rally was held Newark protesting the opening of what will be one of the largest ICE detention centers for migrants on the East Coast.

Delaney Hall, which previously housed immigrants from 2011 and 2017, will be the first facility to open under President Donald Trump's administration.

The private, for-profit detention facility is getting a contract from the federal government to reopen as a federal immigration processing and detention center.

The facility is the largest in the region, housing over 1,000 beds.

A few hundred people, all part of more than 30 faith, unions, labor, and immigrant rights organizations, hosted the demonstration outside of the building in Newark.

Migrants Ain't Going Anywhere is on the MAGA signs those in attendance were holding along with other signs in support of migrants.

The building on Tuesday had police tape in front of it, there were guards at the gate and several vehicles in the parking lot.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said ICE cannot lawfully open "without satisfying city property-use requirements, inspections, and permits," and says an immigration detention center is "not welcomed here."

"The reopening of Delaney Hall as a private immigration detention center is only going to increase unjust arrests and family separation here in the state of New Jersey," said Nedia Morsy, of Make the Road NJ. "As a prison group, Delaney Hall has a long history of abuse and neglect and reopening it is just continuing that legacy."

Several speakers, including elected officials, were expected to sound off at the event.

