Protesters rally in support of Columbia students arrested for pro-Palestinian protests on campus

Hundreds turn out for protest supporting Mahmoud Khalil in Times Square.

Hundreds turn out for protest supporting Mahmoud Khalil in Times Square.

Hundreds turn out for protest supporting Mahmoud Khalil in Times Square.

Hundreds turn out for protest supporting Mahmoud Khalil in Times Square.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of protesters gathered in Times Square on Saturday in support of Columbia University students who have been arrested for pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Protesters rallied in support of Mahmoud Khalil and other students recently arrested by federal agents.

Khalil is currently being detained in Louisiana after his arrest last Saturday in New York.

His wife captured cell phone video of his arrest by federal agents even though he is a lawful, permanent resident.

Also, authorities arrested a second Columbia student on Friday for her participation in those protests.

A third student, a doctoral student from India, self-deported on Tuesday after her visa was revoked.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.