Protests outside as opening statements set to begin in Daniel Penny trial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As opening statements were expected to start, protesters stood outside the courthouse creating a tense scene in Lower Manhattan.

Protesters were heard calling Daniel Penny "subway strangler."

Judge Maxwell Wiley said he would instruct jurors to ignore "noise outside the courthouse."

Penny, in a slate blue suit, strode confidently into the courtroom and took his seat at the defense table.

Members of Neely's family are seated with the spectators.

"I loved Jordan. And I want justice for Jordan Neely. I want it today. I want justice for everybody and I want justice for Jordan Neely," his uncle, Christopher Neely, said before entering court.

Before opening statements, Judge Wiley granted a defense request to allow some statements eyewitnesses to the May 1, 2023 chokehold made to police that were captured on body worn cameras.

One witness, a Ms. Rosario, was captured on body worn camera 15 minutes after the incident aboard the F train. "I can see most of that statement coming in as an excited utterance," Wiley said. He declined to allow a part of her statement in which an officer is heard asking whether she thought Neely was on drugs.

A Mr. Latimer is captured a minute later and Wiley said his statement is "well within the immediacy of the event" and could be admitted.

"This person displays emotion, excitement as he's describing what happened. It's narrative," Wiley said.

Most of the passengers who were aboard the train and who witnessed the event are expected to testify at trial.

Twelve Manhattanites have been selected to sit on a jury panel made up of seven women and five men.

Penny has pleaded not guilty to the charges of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in Neely's death.

Witnesses say Neely had struggled with mental illness and homelessness and had been shouting and demanding money when the former Marine approached him, restrained him, and pinned the street performer to the ground with the help of two other passengers.

He placed him in a chokehold until his body went limp, prosecutors say.

The Medical Examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

Neely's death sparked a debate and division locally as advocates placed blame on the city's polices surrounding people experiencing homelessness.

Protestors at the start of trial say Neely was not a threat at his time of death. They're now demanding justice for his young life.

The judge estimated the trial could last between four to six weeks.

(ABC News contributed to this report)

