Evacuations underway as PSE&G crews respond to gas leak in Union City

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Evacuations are underway as PSE&G are on the scene of a ruptured gas line in Union City.
Gas vapor could be seen shooting into the air as crews responded to the scene and attempted to cap the main.
The break happened sometime around 10 a.m. Thursday on Summit Avenue near 25th and 26th streets.
Residents should expect street closures and diversions.
A spokesperson with PSE&G said evacuations are a standard operating procedure with gas leaks.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated.
