Psychologist explains how to manage stress, anxiety on Election Day

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on election anxiety as 8 in 10 say politics is their biggest stressor.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On Election Day, you may be feeling stress, anxiety, worry or all of the above.

A recent survey by the American Psychological Association says 8 in 10 people say politics is their biggest stressor.

While mental health experts say it's important to feel all those emotions, it's also critical to take a step back and focus on managing that stress.

On this Election Day 2024, voters are taking part in the presidential race in historic proportions.

"We need help, And I don't think that we're going to get it." said Cecily Wilkerson.

"I don't know, I've been nervous the past couple of weeks, not exactly sure what's going to happen," voter Maccray Bental said.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 73 percent of Americans are feeling stressed by this election and another revealed more than 7 in 10 adults worry it could lead to violence.

"I don't know what to prepare for, I'm hopeful but then ok," a voter said.

On Election Day 2020, the country was trying to navigate through the COVID pandemic, though some were optimistic.

"I feel so relaxed today, you don't know," a voter said.

Then two months later at the US Capitol, something we've never seen before followed now by wars overseas, inflation, and immigration.

Psychiatrist Dr. James McKnight said his patients are feeling the cumulative effect, both emotionally and physically.

"I haven't seen it to this degree over the last couple of years," McKnight said.

McKnight said patients are complaining about not sleeping, that they're angry, having headaches, and abdominal pain.

To counter that, he suggests getting out in the fresh air and realizing you are not in a vacuum.

"That certainly helps the psyche to know I'm not in this alone that others are experiencing some of the same symptoms," McKnight said.

On the flip side, those who feel a bit nervous, say they are actually enjoying this process and looking forward to results.

"Oh there's a little tension, I do believe there's good and evil however you want to mix it, I just pray god will be there tomorrow," voter Gregory Freeman said.

Wendy Timmons says her mom and sister don't vote and her father is on the other side of the aisle from her.

"We have our family that we choose and we have our family that we are born into and so I'm happy to be the rainbow, black sheep of my family," Timmons said.