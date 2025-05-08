Farmers receive long awaited AG protections in New York

PUTNAM COUNTY (WABC) -- Six months after 7 On Your Side first started investigating roadblocks that farmers were facing in Putnam County, they're finally getting some positive results.

"A huge victory and step in the right direction," said Arielle Honovich. "Not just for us but to set a precedent for other farmers moving forward," she said.

We first met Arielle Honovich and her husband Dan on their 100-acre farm called Ridge Ranch in Putnam County last November. They were fighting for help and at odds with the county's legislative board over their own application to receive a special designation available to farmers in the State of New York.

"Farming is not an easy thing to make profitable to survive; every little bit helps," said Dan Honovich.

Dan and his wife Arielle had been trying to get the same protections that come with the designation, like other farms across the state, but kept getting denied.

They applied for what's called an Agricultural District designation. It protects farmers from developers, prevents "unreasonable" local restrictions and allows the farmers to apply for federal grants. More than 25,000 farms in the New York State already had the designation.

But the Honovichs and all of the other farmers who applied in Putnam County were struck down by the County Legislature.

According to the county, they had the wrong kind of soil.

"For us, it's make it or break it. It would be hard for us to stay in the area if we couldn't get the support needed," said Arielle.

Eyewitness News Investigated and found the state of New York doesn't have a soil requirement. In fact, most counties don't. We reached out to every county in the state. Of the fifteen that responded, none have a soil requirement similar to Putnam County.

"I think that was a point where people were just starting to pay attention to what was going on," said Arielle, in regard to our initial report, which is about the time the family filed a civil lawsuit against Putnam County.

The judge ruled in their favor.

In a 32-page ruling, the judge said the county's interpretation of soil law, created an, "...arbitrary, irrational, and legally erroneous barrier," for Ridge Ranch.

At a legislative emergency hearing on April 28, which was held primarily to vote once again on Ridge Ranch's application, one short phrase changed everything.

"Yes. Motion carries." Their application was approved.

"We waited for over a year for those simple words," said Arielle Honovich. "I also felt like I was in disbelief that that was actually happening."

"There was a mistake on the table and we really opened our eyes to this issue," said board member Erin Crowley.

More than one commissioner said the decision should have been made months ago. Board member Nancy Montgomery stated on the record, "I want to apologize to the Honovichs and the farmers of Putnam County."

The Honovichs say they were considering selling the farm, opening it up to developers. For Arielle, the win wasn't just for Ridge Ranch. It was for all the farmers and ranchers in Putnam County.

