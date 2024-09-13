75-year-old man, 14-year-old girl shot in Rosedale, Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A 75-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were shot in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 243rd Street and Weller Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The man went to Jamaica Hospital and the girl went to Long Island Jewish Medical Center where they are both said to be stable.

There is no description of a suspect and it is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

Few other details were released.

