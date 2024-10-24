56-year-old woman killed in house fire in St. Albans, Queens

BreakingNew York Liberty Parade of Champions | WATCH LIVE
Thursday, October 24, 2024 4:14PM
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A 56-year-old woman died in a house fire in St. Albans, Queens on Thursday, police say.

It happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 195-1 Hollis Avenue.

Police say the woman was trapped on the second floor when fire broke out.

The woman was discovered unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No other information was provided on what caused the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

