Fatal Queens fire claims life of 57-year-old man

SOUTH OZONE PARK (WABC) -- The FDNY says a 57-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out at his apartment building in Queens.

The fatal fire happened in the South Ozone Park section around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Citizen app video shows heavy flames and smoke shooting from the structure on 133rd Street.

An uber driver says he was driving by and saw the flames and jumped out of his car to help a dog that was inside.

"It looks like the dog had difficulty breathing and an injury on the back," the driver told Eyewitness News. "I have dogs myself. I have five dogs. I would want somebody to do this for my dog if I'm not around."

After the initial fire investigation, officials believe the flames started in the victim's kitchen.

Right now, the FDNY does not consider the fire to be suspicious.

