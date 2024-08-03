WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Stubborn fire tears through Queens home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, August 3, 2024 9:27PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A stubborn fire is ripping through a home in Queens.

Flames broke out just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the home on 88-21 Francis Lewis Blvd. near Hillside Avenue in Queens Village.

The fire quickly jumped to four alarms and spread to surrounding houses.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

The fire has not yet been placed under control.

ALSO READ | How fake slip-and-fall claims can lead to rising rent, homeowner costs

Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne joined Mornings @ 10 to discuss the impact of fake slip-and-fall claims on homeowners and rent costs.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW