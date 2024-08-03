Stubborn fire tears through Queens home

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A stubborn fire is ripping through a home in Queens.

Flames broke out just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the home on 88-21 Francis Lewis Blvd. near Hillside Avenue in Queens Village.

The fire quickly jumped to four alarms and spread to surrounding houses.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

The fire has not yet been placed under control.

