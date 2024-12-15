One person killed after fire rips through apartment in Queens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed after a fire tore through an apartment in Queens.
It happened in a garden apartment in a three-story building on 190th Lane in Fresh Meadows shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.
The FDNY has not released the victim's name.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
