One person killed after fire rips through apartment in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 15, 2024 2:38PM
FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed after a fire tore through an apartment in Queens.

It happened in a garden apartment in a three-story building on 190th Lane in Fresh Meadows shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

The FDNY has not released the victim's name.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

