Pedestrian struck amid police chase in Astoria, Queens: police sources

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 with more on a police chase in Astoria.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 with more on a police chase in Astoria.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 with more on a police chase in Astoria.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 with more on a police chase in Astoria.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck amid a police chase in Queens on Wednesday, according to police sources.

They say officers were trying to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in Astoria at the time of the incident.

A female pedestrian was struck and is in critical condition, but it's unclear whether officers or the suspect struck the victim.

Police sources say it's also unclear whether pedestrian was struck before or during the police pursuit.

At least one person has been taken into custody.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.