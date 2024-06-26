Man accused of shooting two NYPD officers to appear in Queens Criminal Court

The man accused of shooting two NYPD officers is due in Queens Criminal Court on Wednesday.

EAST ELMHURST (WABC) -- The man indicted for shooting two NYPD officers in Queens is set to appear before a judge.

19-year-old Bernardo Raul Castro Mata is charged with attempted murder and assault.

Police say he opened fire on officers who tried to pull over his scooter in East Elmhurst on June 3rd.

Mata wounded the officers as he attempted to flee but police returned fire and struck the Venezuelan migrant.

Doctors have since cleared him to appear in person in Queens Criminal Court.

Both officers were released from the hospital the same day of the shooting.

