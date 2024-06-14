13-year-old girl sexually assaulted inside park in Flushing, Queens: police

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a disturbing sexual assault of a teenage girl at a park in Queens on Thursday, according to police sources.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Kissena Park in Flushing.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were in the park near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue when they were approached by a man who took out a knife and forced them into the woods.

Sources say the suspect tied them both up and then sexually assaulted the girl, and took both of their phones. The victims were able to make it outside the park and found a bystander who called 911.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

Police sources say cops from all over the city converged on the quiet corner of Flushing following the assault.

The police K-9 unit entered the park late Thursday in search of the suspect.

Police describe him as a male in his 20s, 5'5'', with curly hair, wearing a black shirt, black pants, red sneakers and a green backpack. He appeared to have dental braces and a large tattoo on his chest depicting either a boar or a pig.

No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

