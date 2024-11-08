16-year-old boy shot along edge of park in South Jamaica, Queens

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot along the edge of a park in Queens on Thursday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the leg just before 6:30 p.m. at 155th Street and 118 Avenue in South Jamaica.

They say the victim was walking to Baisley Pond Park when he was shot.

The teen was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center where he is expected to be okay.

It's not clear yet what sparked the gunfire, or whether or not the teen was the intended target.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting marked the second involving a teen victim in Jamaica on Thursday.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot while standing near Archer Avenue and 153rd Street.

Police sources say three suspects walked up to the victim, got into a dispute, displayed a gun and shot him in the left shoulder.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

