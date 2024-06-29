Teen shot in the leg at Pomonok Playground in Queens

POMONOK, Queens (WABC) -- A teen was shot in the leg at a playground in Queens.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the Pomonok Playground at the corner of 115th Street and 65th Avenue.

Police say the 19-year-old is expected to survive.

Police say they are still searching for the shooter.

