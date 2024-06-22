3 slashed across the face at Queens Plaza subway station

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were slashed across the face on Saturday at the Queens Plaza subway station.
Police say one attack happened inside the station and the other two attacks took place on the street outside.
Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene.
First responders rushed the victims to Queens Hospital.
There is no word on a motive for the attack.
----------
