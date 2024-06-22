3 slashed across the face at Queens Plaza subway station

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were slashed across the face on Saturday at the Queens Plaza subway station.

Police say one attack happened inside the station and the other two attacks took place on the street outside.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene.

First responders rushed the victims to Queens Hospital.

There is no word on a motive for the attack.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.