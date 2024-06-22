  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 slashed across the face at Queens Plaza subway station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 22, 2024 10:43PM
3 slashed across the face at Queens subway station
Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were slashed across the face on Saturday at the Queens Plaza subway station.

Police say one attack happened inside the station and the other two attacks took place on the street outside.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene.

First responders rushed the victims to Queens Hospital.

There is no word on a motive for the attack.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW