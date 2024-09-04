  • Watch Now
Woman dies after being stabbed multiple times inside business in Flushing, Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 12:36AM
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A woman has died after she was stabbed numerous times inside a business in Queens on Tuesday.

Police responded to Kissena Boulevard and Barclay Avenue in Flushing around 5:40 p.m. for reports of an assault.

The incident happened inside 41-39 Kissena Blvd.

Officers found a female victim, who appeared to be in her mid-20s, with numerous stab wounds throughout her body and neck.

She was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she later died.

One male suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
