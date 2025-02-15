Police make arrest in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A person is in custody after a 14-year-old was killed in Sunnyside, Queens.

The boy, who has been identified as Julian Coniell of South Jamaica, was stabbed in his abdomen near the corner of Queens Boulevard and 38th Street.

Police say the deadly stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Initial police reports found that a fight started at an area McDonald's and spilled outside.

The boy was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Charges for the person in custody are pending.

