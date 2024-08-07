Man found hiding under subway platform charged in random Queens stabbings

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition. The other is expected to survive.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition. The other is expected to survive.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition. The other is expected to survive.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition. The other is expected to survive.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 40-year-old homeless man is in custody and is charged in connection to two unprovoked stabbings in Queens on Tuesday night.

After the stabbings, police say Feruz Radjabov hid under the platform at the Aqueduct / North Conduit Avenue subway station, where he was found by officers.

Both of the attacks happened in Ozone Park.

Police say Radjabov first stabbed a 25-year-old man in the back while he was pumping gas on North Conduit Avenue.

The suspect then ran to the subway station and stabbed a 67-year-old man in the neck. That victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Radjabov is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, harassment and obstructing governmental administration.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens where he is undergoing a psychological evaluation.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.