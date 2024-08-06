2 men stabbed in Ozone Park, Queens; one suspect in custody

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two men were stabbed in Queens on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a Mobil gas station at 100-03 N Conduit Ave. just before 5:15 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed.

Police located a 25-year-old man with a stab wound to the back. Police said he was pumping gas when the suspect, a 40-year-old man went up to him and stabbed him in he back.

Minutes later, police said the suspect fled to the Aqueduct-North Conduit Avenue A train station where he stabbed a 67-year-old man in the neck.

Both victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition. The other is expected to survive.

One suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the attacks were unprovoked.

The A train is bypassing the station in Queens where the stabbing happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

