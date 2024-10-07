Man wanted for pushing 82-year-old woman onto subway tracks in Queens in custody

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The man who allegedly pushed an elderly woman onto the subway tracks in Flushing, Queens has been taken into police custody.

The 82-year-old victim says she was walking on the platform at the Flushing-Main Street station when she was pushed onto the tracks just before noon last Wednesday.

(video is from a previous report)

She told detectives that she didn't know the suspect who pushed her.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday. He is expected to be taken from Transit District 20 in the Briarwood Train Station in Queens to the courthouse.

Charges against the man have not yet been announced.

The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

