7-year-old child assaulted at Queens subway station: NYPD

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 7-year-old child was assaulted while standing with his mother at a Queens subway station last month, the NYPD says.

The incident happened back on Feb. 23 inside the 21 Street-Queensbridge subway station.

The NYPD says the child and his mother, 37, were waiting for a northbound "F" train when they were approached by a woman.

The woman pushed the child to the ground. After the mother confronted the suspect, she pushed the child again in the face.

The suspect then displayed a knife to both victims before fleeing on a Q100 MTA bus.

The child was transported to the hospital for minor pain to his leg.

The mother did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

